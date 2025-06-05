Duolingo: Rating Upgrade As The Growth Outlook Has Improved
Summary
- I'm upgrading Duolingo to a buy as user engagement and demand have surged, with record daily active user growth driven mostly by organic returns.
- AI is no longer a threat—instead, Duolingo leverages AI to accelerate course creation and extend its lead over competitors, boosting scalability.
- Monetization is strong, with paid subscribers surpassing 10 million, rising adoption of premium tiers, and successful price increases enhancing lifetime value.
- With sustained ~30% revenue growth and effective monetization, Duolingo's upside is attractive, provided AI disruption risks remain manageable.
