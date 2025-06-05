Eli Lilly: If You Don't Buy On Weight Loss Promise Now, You Probably Never Will

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(20min)

Summary

  • Eli Lilly and Company's stock price has increased by >1,000% since 2018—that is an astonishing achievement for a Pharma of its size, but there may well be more upside in store.
  • It's all down to a single drug - tirzepatide - the pre-eminent drug in the GLP-1 class treating weight loss and diabetes, and its ability to help patients lose weight.
  • With 1/3 of Americans believed to be obese, tirzepatide could easily become a $50bn p.a. selling drug. Plus, Lilly has pipeline assets that are just as good, if not better.
  • Key risks include pricing pressures, tariffs, and unknown long-term safety of GLP-1 drugs, but Lilly's scale, U.S. manufacturing investments and data to date mitigate most of these concerns.
  • Buying LLY stock now is a leap of faith based on GLP-1 drugs becoming the largest pharma market ever; you should be bullish if you believe in this paradigm shift, and bearish if you don't.

Measuring tape on an overweight fat male belly. Close up.

HenrikNorway/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

In early 2018, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) stock traded at ~$75 per share. In March 2025, almost exactly 7 years on, it reached its all-time high value of ~$930 per share, up >1,100%.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.37K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

