Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HBGRF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

David Schmedding

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Heidelberg's conference call on our fiscal year results 2024-'25. I will be guiding you through today's presentation as Mr. Otto is unfortunately unable to attend due to personal reasons. Let me start by outlining the agenda. First, I will provide a brief overview of our key achievements over the past fiscal year, share insights from our participation in the CHINA PRINT Trade Fair held 1 month ago and present our outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.

Next, I will review the performance of our business segments and highlight regional developments. Finally, Volker Herdin, our Head of Finance, will take you through the financial results in greater detail. Let's begin by taking a closer look at our incoming orders, where we delivered a strong performance last fiscal year. The key driver of this success was our global footprint, which enabled us to capitalize on growth dynamics across key markets, even in the face of a challenging economic environment. The numbers speak for themselves. Orders were up by solid 6.4% year-over-year, increasing from EUR 2.28 billion to EUR 2.43 billion in fiscal year 2024-'25 with a book-to-bill ratio well above 1.

This clearly outpaces and stands in sharp contrast to the broader German engineering sector, which saw a 7.2% decline over the same period. Looking at the quarterly trend, Q4 showed a positive momentum, too. Orders came in at EUR 611 million