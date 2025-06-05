The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Gabelli Funds
30 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund outperformed key small-cap indices in Q1 2025, driven by strong stock selection and disciplined portfolio management.
  • Top contributors included Cavco Industries, IVECO Group, and Republic Services, reflecting successful investments in diverse industrial and service sectors.
  • Despite some detractors like KKR, Herc Holdings, and Modine Manufacturing, the fund maintains a robust and diversified top holdings list.
  • Mueller Industries and Nathan's Famous offer compelling growth and value catalysts, supported by strong cash flows, strategic acquisitions, and potential M&A activity.

Saving money and business ideas concept, The trees is growing on the pile of coins on wooden table, Financial or money growing. finance, growth, increase, interest, money, profit, stock.

phakphum patjangkata

INVESTMENT SCORECARD

During the first fiscal quarter of 2025 (January 1 through March 31, 2025), the Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund (MUTF:GABSX) outperformed its comparative indices: the Russell 2000 Total Return Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Total Return

This article was written by

Gabelli Funds
30 Followers
GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a well-known diversified asset manager and financial services company. The company's investment services are primarily offered through its subsidiary GAMCO Asset Managment Inc, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the Company's role as advisor to a family of Mutual Funds. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by GAMCO Investors, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use GAMCO Investors' official channels.

Recommended For You

About GABSX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GABSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GABSX
--
GACIX
--
GCASX
--
GCCSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News