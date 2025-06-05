Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported quite a strong start to FY2025, as Temu’s issues have returned traffic to the discount retailer with suddenly improved discretionary product sales. Despite a turbulent consumer environment and the tariff landscape, Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree: Returning To Healthy Growth
Summary
- DLTR reported Q1 earnings above expectations. Discretionary product sales quickly recovered as Temu has struggled from April forward.
- The slightly raised FY2025 guidance underlines Dollar Tree's great resilience in a challenging consumer environment and tariff landscape.
- The Family Dollar sale will be finalized soon, leaving Dollar Tree with an improved organic outlook.
- I estimate DLTR stock to have a fair value of $100.
