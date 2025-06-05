DCF Values Of Big Gambling Stocks Way Above Prices - Mr. Market Seems Oblivious

Jun. 05, 2025 1:50 PM ET, , , ,
Howard Jay Klein
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Gaming stocks remain deeply undervalued despite market fears of a recession and tariffs, which I believe are overblown.
  • Discounted cash flow analysis shows only a few gaming stocks are fully valued. Most are still bargains.
  • The narrative that online gaming will destroy live casino gaming is fundamentally flawed and unsupported by evidence.
  • I see compelling opportunities in the sector, with many gaming stocks trading well below their intrinsic value.

DCF - Discounted Cash Flow.

MattZ90/iStock via Getty Images

Mr. Market still ignoring wide undervaluation of key gaming stocks because the sector faces both recession and tariff fears. Neither really figures in.

Mr. Market is still ignoring the wide undervaluation of key gaming stocks because the sector

For in-depth and deep dive research on the casino and gaming sector, subscribe to The House Edge. New: Free excerpts from our book in progress, "The Smartest ever Guide to Gaming Stocks" - free to existing members and new subscribers.

This article was written by

Howard Jay Klein
6.52K Followers

Howard Jay Klein has 30 years of experience as an executive and consultant in major casino operations. His background includes: Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal, Mohegan Sun, and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He is a value investor first, using management quality to inform his investment ideas. Howard is the leader of the investing group The House Edge where he shares actionable research for investing in the casino, online betting and entertainment industries. His intelligence network is extensive throughout the US gambling and entertainment sectors from customer facing employees, to mid-management to csuite senior managers and boards.

His model portfolio is reviewed monthly.

Features of include: actionable analysis on gaming companies, news and interpretation for the latest trends in gaming, a regular newsletter, buy-sell-hold or accumulate recommendations, chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYD--
Boyd Gaming Corporation
MGM--
MGM Resorts International
LVS--
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
WYNN--
Wynn Resorts, Limited
CZR--
Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News