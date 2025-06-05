May is shaping up to as challenging month for reading the macro tea leaves in an effort to gauge how tariffs are affecting the US economy. Tomorrow’s payrolls report from the Labor Department may provide clarity. Meanwhile, the early profile for
Mixed Data For May Clouds Outlook For U.S. Economy
Summary
- May is shaping up to as challenging month for reading the macro tea leaves in an effort to gauge how tariffs are affecting the US economy.
- One reason to be cautious on expecting a blowout increase: the New York Fed’s current nowcast (May 30) indicates a much softer, albeit still-solid rebound for Q2: +2.4%.
- Economists are expecting a downshift in private-sector hiring in tomorrow’s report from the government.
