Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Presents at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Call June 5, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Hoge - President

Conference Call Participants

Michael Jonathan Yee - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Michael Jonathan Yee

Hi, everyone. Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on our next discussion here at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. I have the pleasure of having the President of Moderna. Stephen Hoge up here with us. Obviously, quite timely, a lot's

on with your commercial business, the pipeline, all of that. So I look forward to getting into some of that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Michael Jonathan Yee

Maybe it would just be a great place for Stephen to start about the outlook for 2025. At the beginning of this year, there was some guidance. I think a lot of people are trying to think about the outlook for 2025 and thinking about the changes that are going on with the administration, how that's going to change. So maybe just make some opening statements about how you feel about this year and the guidance. And obviously, what's weighing on people's minds, which is what's going on with the administration, and is that going to impact your business, starting with this year, like hitting numbers.

Stephen Hoge

Yes, for sure. So first, Mike, thanks for having us. It's always a pleasure and a privilege. So yes, in terms of 2025, it's pretty important to separate where we are from maybe how we got there, okay? In some ways, I think where we are in our last quarterly call in just a few weeks ago, we reaffirmed our revenue range and our cost range for this year for what we're trying to achieve. We did indicate that there are -- we thought we were making progress with our next-generation COVID vaccine approval, mRNA-1283. We also...