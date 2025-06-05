Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference June 5, 2025 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Jagtar Singh Chaudhry - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

So I'm happy to host today for keynote, Jay Chaudhry we -- here we go. [indiscernible] you should learn from her also. So as I start with all our companies, I kind of discuss what investors are asking us about, just to set the framework for the discussion, I'll do it very quick. SASE remains an extremely hot space with very fast growth for most companies. There are new entrants, though. And the question is 2 things. Number one, -- how do you respond to new entrants to the market? Is it -- is there a risk of commoditization " Second thing, which is more important is how do you grow beyond your kind of historical market of ZIA, ZPA?

What are the new areas you're going after? We started to see, first of all, orders, bookings are accelerating. growth is accelerating. We started to see growth outside of the ZIA, ZPA. And these are all the things I'm going to discuss. It's basically the risks and opportunities in the core business of Zscaler. So with that, I'll pass it on to Jay first because I know you want to go over a few things, and then we'll start our Q&A.

Jagtar Singh Chaudhry

Great. Charles, thank you for the opportunity. Sometimes it's a little easier to visually see a few things. I'm not going to spend a lot of time on slides, but visually, you can kind of understand what kind of stuff can be done. Safe harbor, I'm sure you know it all. So I don't need to talk much about safe harbor. So as we started in this market, in general, the market is moving