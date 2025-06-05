Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) just announced that it is raising $1.0B in convertible notes to support its growth strategy in the AI market. Nebius also reported strong first-quarter results last month that showed growing momentum in its core business of
Nebius: A Top AI Investment Pick
Summary
- Nebius Group is capitalizing on AI market growth, raising $1.0B in convertible notes and posting 385% Y/Y revenue growth in Q1.
- The AI start-up's recurring revenue business is surging, with management guiding for $750M-$1.0B run-rate revenue by year-end and positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year.
- Shares are trading at a similar valuation multiplier as Nvidia, despite a lack of profitability.
- However, strong business momentum and AI tailwinds translate to upside potential for Nebius Group's valuation.
- With generative AI spending surging and the company expecting to post positive adj. EBITDA in H2 2025, Nebius makes a strong investment case in the hot AI market.
