Occidental Petroleum: Leverage Overshadows Permian Growth

Curonian Research
Summary

  • Occidental’s extensive Delaware Basin acreage continues to grow in value due to technological improvements and rising oil recovery rates.
  • Despite its strong asset base, OXY stock has underperformed its peers in 2025, partly due to higher leverage and limited shareholder returns.
  • Even at breakeven oil prices ($60–$63/bbl), Occidental is expected to generate around $3.8 billion in free cash flow from its O&G operations.
  • With $9.5 billion in planned debt repayments, deleveraging is a near-term priority. This limits capital returns and makes the stock more sensitive to oil price weakness.

Oil pumps and wind mill during sunset.

Torsten Asmus

Oil is a notoriously volatile commodity that has not really appreciated in value over the past few decades when adjusted for inflation. Physical oil has been a lousy long-term investment.

However, shale oil acreage is a completely different

This article was written by

Curonian Research
Building my low-risk passive income nest egg. Hate gambling and losing my hard-earned cash! Pursuing ~12% average annual returns while taking on the least amount of risk. Consistency over volatility. 10+ years of professional equity research experience covering growing cash-generative companies operating in developed industries and corporate workout situations. Focus my research on risk factors rather than growth opportunities. I would call myself a contrarian risk-averse investor. I am an avid reader and my favorite investors are Warren Buffett and Howard Marks. I am an Economics graduate from the University of London with First Class Honors

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

