As stock markets recover to post-YTD gains, I continue to caution investors against being overly optimistic, as valuation multiples are still quite stretched against the possibility of a recession. Emphasizing "growth at a reasonable price" plays has been the
Sprout Social: Good Performance, But Profit-Taking Is Appropriate (Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm downgrading Sprout Social to a neutral rating and recommend profit-taking after the stock's sharp recent rebound rally, up ~20% from YTD lows.
- The company offered decent Q1 results and a slight FY25 revenue guidance boost, but the demand environment remains shaky as companies execute broad layoffs.
- The company's social media marketing focus faces headwinds as clients cut marketing spend, a risk partially reflected in Sprout Social's cheap ~3x forward revenue multiple.
- The company scores poorly from a growth/profitability balance perspective, which is a major risk if growth decelerates further and caps the company's margin expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.