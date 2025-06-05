On March 20th of this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to facilitate the transfer of federal authority over education in the United States to the individual states. Trump called on "U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon
Top Of The Class: Why You Should Consider Pearson For Your Portfolio
Summary
- I've been tutoring for over a decade and have seen significant technological advancements in EdTech, making it a promising sector for investment.
- Pearson and Duolingo represent an "old world vs. new world" dynamic in the education industry, each with unique strengths and growth potential.
- Pearson, a traditional textbook company, has been adapting to digital trends, while Duolingo leverages innovative, app-based language learning solutions.
- I recommend a deeper analysis of these companies, as their contrasting approaches offer valuable insights into the future of education technology investments.
