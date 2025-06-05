Northrop Grumman Vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Defense Prime Is The Better Buy?

PropNotes
7.71K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The world is getting more chaotic, and it makes sense to add some high-quality defense contractors to your portfolio as a hedge.
  • Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are two top defense contractors. Which is the 'better buy'?
  • While LMT is larger and produces higher profile jet fighters and weapons systems, we prefer NOC's position in the military stack.
  • NOC's strategic weapons push should provide long-tail revenue, and it has an edge in commercialized drone tech. Trading at a better price, we prefer Northrup's stock vs. Lockheed.
  • This doesn't mean Lockheed is a 'Sell'. We rate NOC a 'Strong Buy', and re-iterate our 'Buy' rating on LMT.

F-35 jet fighter on runway to take off

guvendemir

No matter your views on the current administration, it seems like everywhere you look, conflict (or the threat of it) is rearing its ugly head.

In Asia, long-standing border disputes between India and Pakistan — two nuclear-armed countries — threaten the local balance

This article was written by

PropNotes
7.71K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable insights to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find anywhere else.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOC, LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LMT
--
NOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News