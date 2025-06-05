Understanding Palantir With A Little Help From Ben Graham (Rating Downgrade)

Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader
(23min)

Summary

  • Today, we will review Palantir Technologies Inc.'s valuation through the lens of Snowflake's 2020 and 2021 valuation.
  • This is valuable because Snowflake was treated, during those years, in the identical manner in which Palantir is treated today.
  • We will then review Palantir's really phenomenal Q1 2025 earnings report.
  • In short, I love Palantir's business but strongly dislike PLTR stock's valuation today.
For The Record

I believe it's worth mentioning, as a prologue to my central message to you today, that I have been a huge believer in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) since its direct listing.

The stock is up

