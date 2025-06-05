Shopping Centers Win In A Paucity Of Supply

This article will present a simple logical chain portending a significant rise in the value of shopping centers.

Vacancy among existing space is minimal

Incremental demand remains steadily positive

Incremental demand will need to find new space

Construction cost of new retail is around $300-$500 per foot

Current NOI per square foot does not support $300-$500 cost to build

Therefore, NOI must rise until such a point that it supports construction. At that point, new construction will serve incremental demand, and an equilibrium will be reached.

In an effort to demonstrate soundness of the logic, let us check the truth value of each premise and show that they logically entail the conclusion.

Low Vacancy

National shopping center vacancy is at 4.1%.

Colliers

That is close to a historical low and represents full occupancy because there is always going to be frictional vacancy. There is often a bit of downtime while switching tenants so 100% occupancy is not attainable. 96% is very high and essentially full.

Retail space is sufficiently scarce that tenants are actually buying up leases from bankrupt retailers so as to wiggle into full shopping centers.

Incremental demand remains high

The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) conference in Vegas had an almost ebullient tone with widespread consensus among attendees that shopping centers are white hot. As an example, check out this interview from GlobeSt.

It may seem like euphoria, but the positivity was backed up by real lease signings. Multiple REITs have disclosed strong lease signings from ICSC. Small shop space is in higher demand, but even anchor space is seeing some inflows.

PNC

Since occupancy is approaching full in existing shopping centers, incremental demand beyond what is already present will need to find additional space. The challenge is that construction of new shopping centers is prohibitively expensive.

Construction costs are very high

It costs somewhere around $300-$500 per square foot to build a new shopping center. Construction costs have steadily increased across materials, labor and land.

Cushman and Wakefield

As provided by Cushman and Wakefield

Just outfitting an existing building costs over $100-$200 per foot.

Cushman and Wakefield

Demand in recent years has been strong enough to justify the capex to revamp old buildings. The rent upgrade REITs are getting on redevelopment of old retail space is sufficient to yield high cap rates.

However, a brand new build is far too expensive. At the 2024 REITweek I asked multiple retail REIT executives how much it costs to build a new shopping center and their answers were consistently somewhere in the $300-$600 band. Cummings group reports national average cost per foot at $394.

Cummings Group

Note that the Cummings data screenshotted above is a couple of years old so it is likely higher today given the aforementioned increases across materials, labor and land.

NOI too low to support construction

Among the shopping center REITs we track, the average rent per square foot is $20.33.

2nd Market Capital data tables

NOI margins for shopping center REITs tend to be around 60%-75%. So NOI per foot at existing rent is somewhere in the ballpark of $14.

That is nowhere near enough to justify development costing $300-$500 per foot. Keep in mind that REITs primarily operate in the top 25% of MSAs so the cost to build specifically in REIT MSAs is likely toward the $500 side of that range.

Developments take time and involve risk. To make that worth it, one would typically demand a premium cap rate which in this case would be at least 6.5% but probably closer to 7.5%.

Assuming a 7% cap rate and a $450 cost per foot to build in REIT MSAs, development would require $31.50 per foot of NOI. At normal NOI margins that would be rent per square foot of about $45.

With average REIT shopping center rent per foot still in the low $20s it looks like construction of new shopping centers will remain close to 0 for a long time. This same cap rate check has kept construction of shopping centers at a minimal level since the Financial Crisis of 2008-2009.

Logical Conclusion

If occupancy is full and incremental demand remains high, there is not enough space to service tenant demand so the tenants will start competing for space. That demand side competition will drive rental rates up until such a point that elasticity reduces demand volume or rental rates are sufficiently high to make construction viable.

It is already happening. Shopping center REITs are routinely getting 20%+ rental rate increases on new leases. That is factually observable in the earnings reports of basically any of the shopping center REITs.

The point I am trying to illustrate in this article is that the rental rate increases have a long runway. Space will remain scarce until such a point that rental rates are high enough to justify new development. We estimate that point at rental rates of around $45 per foot.

That is approximately double rental rates on existing contracts.

There are a lot of moving parts here and one could reasonably place large error bars on our estimate. However, it is clear to industry participants that rents are far too low to justify construction. As such, new supply will remain minimal for the foreseeable future. Tight supply is a great feature for incumbent real estate owners like the shopping center REITs.

As long as demand remains moderate or better, it bodes well for rental rate growth.

Valuation

The average shopping center REIT trades at 15.9X current year estimated AFFO. Multiples of the individual companies are largely in-line with their respective leverage. Note the somewhat minimal deviation from the line in the leverage neutral valuation chart below.

2nd Market Capital

We like to plot AFFO multiples on the Y axis against debt to capital on the X axis as it gives a clean perspective of the deviation in earnings multiples that do and should result from leverage.

The shopping centers seem reasonably appropriately valued relative to each other, but I think the entire sector is discounted to fair value. Given the relatively minimal disparities in valuation, I would lean toward selecting stocks based on their fundamental merits.

Brixmor (BRX) is still in the early stages of its mark-to-market on rental rates and should have a particularly long runway of growth.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) has 100% of its properties in rapid growth markets.

Consensus Net Asset Value for each company is growing nicely.

S&P Global Market Intelligence S&P Global Market Intelligence

WSR and BRX trade at 67% and 83% of NAV, respectively. The average shopping center REIT trades at 82% of NAV.

I think the discounts are actually much larger than is implied by discount to NAV because the analyst NAV estimates are based on current NOI.

Analysts apply a cap rate to NOI and use that in their NAV buildout.

However, as discussed throughout this article, we believe NOI is poised to rise significantly so I posit that property value is somewhere between the NOI based NAV and replacement cost.

The average shopping center REIT in our coverage universe trades at an enterprise value per square foot of $246. Replacement cost for shopping centers in the weighted average location is somewhere around $400-$450 per foot.

Shopping center REITs are collectively trading at a massive discount to what it would cost to build their asset portfolios.

Summary

Property values and rental rates are unsustainably low in shopping centers. I posit that excluding an anomalous event, net operating income and property value will inevitably rise to the appropriate level. As such, shopping centers trading at discounted public stock valuations are opportunistic.

There is significant private investor demand for shopping centers. As building is not particularly viable, I believe that capital will be directed toward buying existing properties. This will facilitate accretive dispositions for shopping center REITs or outright buyouts of the companies.