Marvell Technology: Don't Get Tempted By The 42% Dip

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Marvell Technology, Inc. is relatively cheap, but not worth buying at current levels; we maintain Sell rating on the stock.
  • Street expectations for Marvell’s AI revenue growth are unrealistically high for 40% Y/Y growth and scaling its custom AI ASIC business will come at cost of margins.
  • Gross margins are under pressure due to the expansion of the lower-margin ASIC business, and its other two recovering segments are not strong enough to offset this contraction.
  • Based on this, we find MRVL stock to be overvalued and not worth the risk at current levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Brake light signal icon on the car panel, Photo close-up.

Supatman/iStock via Getty Images

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is down 42% YTD, and the company’s 1QFY26 report, which came out at the end of May, didn’t help reverse this downward spiral; in fact, losses deepened post-earnings. We don’t see any near-term

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.49K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRVL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRVL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRVL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News