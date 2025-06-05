Almost two years ago, I recommended buying the preferred stock of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC.PR.L) for its attractive 6.5% dividend and my expectations for a moderation of interest rates. Since that article, the stock has offered a total return of
The Preferred Stock Of Wells Fargo Is Offering A 52-Week High Dividend Yield Of 6.6%
Summary
- Wells Fargo preferred stock offers a safe 6.6% yield, supported by strong earnings, low payout ratio, and resilient dividend coverage.
- Current high yields are driven by elevated U.S. Treasury rates, which are unsustainable due to rising government interest expenses and deficit concerns.
- Government action to reduce the deficit will likely lead to lower interest rates, benefiting fixed-income securities like Wells Fargo preferreds.
- Income-focused investors should lock in the 6.6% yield now, as future policy shifts could drive yields lower and provide potential capital gains.
