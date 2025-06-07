5 REITs I'm Buying As Housing And Labor Market Downturns Begin

Jun. 07, 2025 8:05 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , 27 Comments
Austin Rogers
Investing Group
Summary

  • Despite positive market sentiment, economic headwinds are growing, with cracks forming in the housing and labor markets, signaling the potential for a mild downturn.
  • REITs are attractively valued now due to their rate sensitivity, discounted valuations, and solid free cash flow growth prospects amid likely falling interest rates.
  • I am buying five high-quality, low-leverage REITs, each offering strong dividend growth and sector leadership.
  • Current conditions make these REITs compelling long-term investments, especially as economic uncertainty and housing market softness persist.
Flattened pink piggy bank carry a toy house on its back on a purple background. Illustration of the concept of the burden of mortgage loans and heavy debt

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Life is full of paradoxes.

And so is the stock market.

One such paradox is the market's resilience -- ebullience, even -- in the face of growing economic headwinds. It seems as though this market is driven primarily by vibes, and the vibes are good. Tariffs have come

This article was written by

Austin Rogers
20.44K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AHR, CTRE, ELS, IVT, MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

