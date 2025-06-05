Samsara: Applying AI To Physical Workspaces, Initiate With Buy

Jun. 05, 2025 6:25 PM ETSamsara Inc. (IOT) StockIOT
Lighting Rock Research
2K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I initiate Samsara Inc. with a Buy rating and a $58 fair value, driven by strong ARR growth and expanding enterprise adoption.
  • Samsara's Connected Operations Platform leverages AI and IoT to automate processes, enhance safety, and deliver high ROI across diversified end-markets.
  • Recurring revenue, underpenetrated markets, and margin expansion from scale and operating leverage support my bullish long-term growth outlook.
  • Key IOT risks include high stock-based compensation, intense competition, and ongoing legal disputes, but I expect these to moderate as the company scales.

View of the interior of a state-of-the-art truck as it travels along the highway, where the driver receives all the information through the screens.

Miguel Perfectti/iStock via Getty Images

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT), founded in 2015, aggregates data from its IoT terminal devices via the Connected Operations Platform, providing end-to-end solutions to enterprise customers. I think the company’s technology could help its customers capture, aggregate, and analyze

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research
2K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News