Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT), founded in 2015, aggregates data from its IoT terminal devices via the Connected Operations Platform, providing end-to-end solutions to enterprise customers. I think the company’s technology could help its customers capture, aggregate, and analyze
Samsara: Applying AI To Physical Workspaces, Initiate With Buy
Summary
- I initiate Samsara Inc. with a Buy rating and a $58 fair value, driven by strong ARR growth and expanding enterprise adoption.
- Samsara's Connected Operations Platform leverages AI and IoT to automate processes, enhance safety, and deliver high ROI across diversified end-markets.
- Recurring revenue, underpenetrated markets, and margin expansion from scale and operating leverage support my bullish long-term growth outlook.
- Key IOT risks include high stock-based compensation, intense competition, and ongoing legal disputes, but I expect these to moderate as the company scales.
