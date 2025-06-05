Tracking Carl Icahn's 13F Report - Q1 2025 Update

John Vincent
25.39K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Carl Icahn's Q1 2025 13F portfolio remains steady at 14 holdings, with top positions in IEP, CVR Energy, Southwest Gas, CVR Partners, and IFF.
  • Key moves include increased stakes in CVR Energy, CVR Partners, JetBlue, and Illumina, while Southwest Gas saw notable reductions.
  • Icahn continues to favor dividend reinvestment in IEP despite recent dividend cuts, and maintains activist positions in several portfolio companies.
  • The portfolio reflects Icahn’s value-driven, activist approach, with ongoing legal and strategic actions to unlock shareholder value in select holdings.

The Unfinished Fontainebleau Resort I

jetcityimage

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Carl Icahn’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Icahn’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2025. Please visit our

This article was written by

John Vincent
25.39K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum. Broader commentary for DIY investors at https://diyabsolutereturns.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNMA, FMCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long Fannie/Freddie pfds.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News