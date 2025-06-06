Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) reports a substantial headcount increase as well as significant investments in new TV stations. In my opinion, GTN will most likely benefit from a potential decrease in taxes
Gray Media: Deep Value With Headcount Growth, And Debt Repurchases
Summary
- Gray Media's headcount and asset growth signal strong future revenue and free cash flow expansion, supporting my bullish outlook.
- The company is undervalued, trading at just 1.45x 2026 EPS, with significant upside potential based on my financial model.
- GTN stands to benefit from potential U.S. tax cuts, while tariffs are unlikely to impact its business meaningfully.
- Key risks include high debt levels and future negotiations with major networks, but the current valuation remains attractive.
