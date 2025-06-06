Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Codington Work - Chief Financial Officer

Richard M. Brooks - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Mitchel John Kummetz - Seaport Research Partners

Hello, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today's call. With me today is Chris Work, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll begin with a few remarks about our first quarter performance and the evolving trade environment before touching on our strategic priorities for the remainder of 2025. Chris will then take you through the financials and our outlook for the balance of the year. After that, we'll open the call to your questions.

I'm pleased to report that our first quarter results demonstrate the continued momentum we built throughout 2024, with our North American business proving resilient despite an increasingly complex macroeconomic backdrop. Comparable sales for the company grew 5.5%, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth. This performance reflects the successful execution of our strategic initiatives and our team's