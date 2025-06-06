lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Calvin R. McDonald - CEO & Director
Howard Brett Tubin - Vice President of Investor Relations
Meghan Frank - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Adrienne Eugenia Yih-Tennant - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Alexandra Ann Straton - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Aneesha Sherman - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Brian William Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Brooke Siler Roach - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Dana Lauren Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group LLC
Irwin Bernard Boruchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Janine Marie Hoffman Stichter - BTIG, LLC, Research Division
Jay Daniel Sole - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
John David Kernan - TD Cowen, Research Division
Lorraine Corrine Maikis Hutchinson - BofA Securities, Research Division
Matthew Robert Boss - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Paul Lawrence Lejuez - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the lululemon athletica Inc. First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.
[Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Howard Tubin, Vice President, Investor Relations for lululemon. Please go ahead.
Howard Brett Tubin
Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to lululemon's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to talk about our results are Calvin McDonald, CEO; and Meghan Frank, CFO. Before we get started, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements reflecting management's current forecast of certain aspects of lululemon's future. These statements are based on current information, which we have assessed, but which by its nature is dynamic and subject to rapid and even abrupt changes.
Actual results may
- Read more current LULU analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts