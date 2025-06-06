Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joel D. Anderson - CEO & Director

Sabrina Louise Simmons - Chief Financial Officer

Tina Romani - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Kaumil S. Gajrawala - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Kendall Belinda Toscano - BofA Securities, Research Division

Oliver Wintermantel - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Peter Sloan Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Steven Emanuel Zaccone - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Petco First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tina Romani, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Tina Romani

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Petco's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. In addition to the earnings release, there is a presentation available to download on our website at ir.petco.com. On the call with me today are Joel Anderson, Petco's Chief Executive Officer; and Sabrina Simmons, Petco's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that on this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those set out in our earnings materials and SEC filings.

In addition, on today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures can be found in our earnings release, presentation and SEC filings.

With that, I'll turn it over to Joel.

Joel D. Anderson

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As I discussed with you at