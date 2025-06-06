Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Hock E. Tan - President, CEO & Executive Director
Ji Yoo - Director of Investor Relations
Kirsten M. Spears - CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Benjamin Alexander Reitzes - Melius Research LLC
Blayne Peter Curtis - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division
Christopher James Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Harlan L. Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Joseph Lawrence Moore - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Joshua Louis Buchalter - TD Cowen, Research Division
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Ross Clark Seymore - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Srinivas Reddy Pajjuri - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Stacy Aaron Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Vijay Raghavan Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division
William Stein - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Welcome to Broadcom Inc.'s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, Head of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc.
Ji Yoo
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; and Charlie Kawwas, President, Semiconductor Solutions Group. Broadcom distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closed, describing our financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of the Broadcom's website at broadcom.com.
- Read more current AVGO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts