Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hock E. Tan - President, CEO & Executive Director

Ji Yoo - Director of Investor Relations

Kirsten M. Spears - CFO & Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Benjamin Alexander Reitzes - Melius Research LLC

Blayne Peter Curtis - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

Christopher James Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Harlan L. Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Joseph Lawrence Moore - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Joshua Louis Buchalter - TD Cowen, Research Division

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Ross Clark Seymore - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Srinivas Reddy Pajjuri - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Stacy Aaron Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Vijay Raghavan Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division

William Stein - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Welcome to Broadcom Inc.'s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, Head of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc.

Ji Yoo

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; and Charlie Kawwas, President, Semiconductor Solutions Group. Broadcom distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closed, describing our financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of the Broadcom's website at broadcom.com.