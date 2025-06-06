Impax Large Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Large Cap fund underperformed in the quarter as markets repriced risk amid the heightened uncertainty around the impacts of an ‘America-first’ approach to US economic policy.
  • The underperformance was attributed to weak stock selection while sector allocation effects were moderately positive.
  • The macro environment remains complex with announcements on tariffs triggering justifiable concerns over higher inflation, potential consumer weakness and business uncertainty.
  • The investment team has strategically repositioned the portfolio, taking advantage of the market volatility to focus on long-term secular winners with durable competitive advantages, trading at significant discounts to intrinsic value.
Performance

  • The fund underperformed the benchmark during the last quarter.

Market overview

  • US large cap equities, as measured by the S&P 500, declined in Q1 after early strength turned negative as uncertainty surrounding US tariffs dominated sentiment and news flow. The continued broadening

Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy. Impax believes that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well-positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt. Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term. Impax manages funds and accounts in five areas: actively managed long-only equity, fixed income, systematic equities, multi asset, and new energy infrastructure. Impax has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Denmark, Hong Kong and Japan, approximately £36.9 billion in assets under management and has one of the investment management sector’s largest investment teams dedicated to sustainable development. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Impax, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Impax's official channels.

