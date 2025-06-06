Ferguson: Upgrade To Buy On Solid Execution And Growth Outlook

Redfox Capital Ideas
494 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Upgrading Ferguson to buy: 3Q25 results show strong growth, margin expansion, and stabilization in residential, shifting my stance from hold to bullish.
  • Pricing headwinds are easing, with flat y/y pricing and improved gross margins, demonstrating FERG's effective pricing power and cost management.
  • Non-residential, HVAC, and Waterworks segments continue to outperform, driven by secular trends like data centers and infrastructure, supporting a robust growth outlook.

Male Engineer Checking Boiler System In A Basement

aquaArts studio

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) was a hold rating because I was still worried about the weakness in the residential segment, despite the strong execution seen in HVAC and Waterworks. But with 3Q25 results

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas
494 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FERG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FERG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FERG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News