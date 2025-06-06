Galicia: Strong On Fundamentals, Brutal On The Upside

Summary

  • Grupo Financiero Galicia became the largest private bank in Argentina after acquiring HSBC, significantly increasing its market share, deposit base, loan portfolio, and operational capacity, positioning itself for a strong future.
  • The stock trades at attractive multiples well below global financial averages, supported by outstanding profitability metrics including a ROE of 31.8% and a ROA of 4.44%,.
  • Galicia’s digital ecosystem, including its fintech Naranja X, boasts millions of active users monthly and daily, enabling the bank to expand customer reach, improve operational efficiency, and drive sustainable revenue.
  • With Argentina’s economy beginning to stabilize and credit demand surging, Galicia is strategically positioned to capitalize on a potential credit boom and benefit from the country’s expected economic recovery trajectory.

Bandera Argentina ondeando con pila de dinero monedas de macro

Golden_Brown/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) is at a turning point. The recent acquisition of HSBC Argentina allows it to consolidate its position as the largest private bank in the country, expanding its customer base, its operational

I am an individual investor with over five years of experience in personal investing, holding a PhD in Economics from UCEMA. My investment approach focuses on value companies with solid long-term potential. I share my knowledge with the community by offering analysis to support individual investors. My articles reflect personal opinions and do not constitute financial advice.

