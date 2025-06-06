It’s hard to be too bearish on global stocks when most ex-US markets are hitting all-time highs. That’s the situation right now, and readers know that I have been upbeat on foreign equities, but there has been a
ILF: Valuation Meets Momentum, Upgrading To Buy
Summary
- I am upgrading iShares Latin America 40 ETF to a buy, citing its strong YTD outperformance and improved momentum versus the S&P 500.
- ILF offers a compelling combination of low valuation (8.5x P/E), high 6.1% yield, and attractive PEG ratio, despite portfolio cyclicality risks.
- Technical analysis points to a bullish setup, with a breakout above $27 targeting $33, supported by double-bottom and RSI strength.
- Seasonal trends and solid fundamentals suggest more upside ahead, though investors should remain mindful of volatility in late summer.
