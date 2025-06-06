The Gabelli Asset Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Gabelli Funds
29 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Top performers included Sony, Berkshire Hathaway, Republic Services, Newmont Mining, and Deere, all benefiting from strong business trends or favorable market conditions.
  • Key detractors were Diageo, Brown-Forman, Madison Square Garden Sports, Flowserve, and Caterpillar, facing industry slowdowns and macroeconomic headwinds.
  • Portfolio highlights include Baxter's transformation post-asset sale, Crane's growth vision, Donaldson's life sciences expansion, and Herc's profitability improvements and acquisitions.
  • The fund maintains a diversified portfolio with a long-term focus, outperforming since inception despite recent underperformance versus the S&P 500.

Businessman collecting coins with profit chart analysis business growth, profit growth management and corporate financial statistics. finance and investment concept.

Pakin Jarerndee

INVESTMENT SCORECARD

Top contributors during the first quarter included SONY (3.1% of net assets as of March 31, 2025) (+20%), which reported strong growth of 16% in its Game & Networks Services business and 14% in its Music business. Berkshire Hathaway (

This article was written by

Gabelli Funds
29 Followers
GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a well-known diversified asset manager and financial services company. The company's investment services are primarily offered through its subsidiary GAMCO Asset Managment Inc, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the Company's role as advisor to a family of Mutual Funds. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by GAMCO Investors, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use GAMCO Investors' official channels.

Recommended For You

About GABIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GABIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GABAX
--
GABIX
--
GATAX
--
GATCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News