It has been over 18 months since I last covered Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) for Seeking Alpha. At that time, I gave the stock a 'buy' rating on the company's 'reorientation' and headcount reduction. In my closing section of
Spotify's Valuation Implies Subscriber Growth It Doesn't Have
Summary
- Spotify has delivered strong operating income and five straight quarters of positive EPS, aided by spending cuts and premium subscriber growth.
- However, both paid and ad-supported user growth rates are decelerating, with ad-supported users even declining recently, raising concerns about approaching peak MAUs.
- Spotify's current valuation is stretched, trading at 7x forward sales and nearly 70x forward earnings, which is difficult to justify given slowing growth.
- While I remain positive on Spotify's long-term prospects, I downgrade the stock from 'buy' to 'hold' due to its expensive valuation and maturing growth profile.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROKU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.