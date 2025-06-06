DocuSign Q1: Lowered Billing Growth Is Just Renewal Timing Issue
Summary
- I reiterate my 'Buy' rating on DocuSign, with a fair value estimate of $95 per share, despite near-term billing growth deceleration.
- DocuSign's international expansion and growing Intelligent Agreement Management platform are key drivers for sustained high-single-digit revenue growth.
- Recent go-to-market changes led to lower renewal billings, but I see this as a timing issue, not a demand problem.
- Margin expansion, continued AI integration, and prudent M&A support my positive long-term outlook for DocuSign.
