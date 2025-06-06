DocuSign Q1: Lowered Billing Growth Is Just Renewal Timing Issue

Lighting Rock Research
Summary

  • I reiterate my 'Buy' rating on DocuSign, with a fair value estimate of $95 per share, despite near-term billing growth deceleration.
  • DocuSign's international expansion and growing Intelligent Agreement Management platform are key drivers for sustained high-single-digit revenue growth.
  • Recent go-to-market changes led to lower renewal billings, but I see this as a timing issue, not a demand problem.
  • Margin expansion, continued AI integration, and prudent M&A support my positive long-term outlook for DocuSign.

I assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in November 2024, highlighting its international expansion opportunities. The stock price took a hit when the company released its Q1 FY26 earnings due to lowered full-year

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research
2K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

