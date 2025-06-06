While the quarter looks mostly okay, Lulu’s (NASDAQ:LULU) guide is the primary culprit for the stock to be down 20%+ after-hours today. Before we get into that, let me recap the quarter first, and then I will share some highlights from
Lululemon Q1 2025 Earnings Update
Summary
- While the quarter looks mostly okay, Lulu’s guide is the primary culprit for the stock to be down 20%+ after-hours today.
- Lulu is again back to LSD growth in the US; what makes it more disappointing is they actually had a somewhat easier comparison, since 1Q’24 growth was just 2%.
- Lulu’s markdown so far is down 10 bps compared to last year, but they expect it to increase over the course of the year by 10-20 bps YoY.
- In 4Q’24 call, Lulu guided inventory to grow at high teens as they chase the newness mix, but inventory actually grew by 23%.
I am an investment analyst doing one deep dive every month. I graduated from Cornell University with my MBA and worked on the buy-side following my graduation. I am also a CFA and FRM charterholder.
Recommended For You
About LULU Stock
Compare to Peers