Broadcom's Post-Q2 Earnings Pullback Is A Classic Overreaction

Summary

  • Broadcom's stock is trading down post-earnings on in-line results, which is understandable considering the 55% rally since the start of the quarter and the RSI being in or near overbought territory since May 9th.
  • We've been waiting for a window like this at Broadcom because we think it's building up to be the industry go-to in ASIC and is uniquely positioned in AI networking.
  • ASIC is a lower-margin business, but Broadcom's margins, unlike Marvell's, are expanding, not contracting, because it has other legs to offset.
  • We're upgrading Broadcom to a strong buy and recommend investors look past the market's reaction to this print.
Close-up low-angle view of serious gray-haired mature male performing move with pawn piece on wooden chessboard, looking at camera.

dikushin/iStock via Getty Images

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported 2QFY25; sales grew 20% Y/Y to $15B, more or less in line with estimates of $14.97B, and guidance for 5% sequential growth next quarter to $15.8B in sales was once again in line with estimates. In line is basically a miss

