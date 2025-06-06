THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has experienced softer market conditions in the past two years. In my previous coverage, I already discussed how it had to endure a tough FY23 and FY24. On a lighter note, it exuded resilience
THOR Industries: Accelerating With Caution After The Potholes
Summary
- THOR Industries is showing signs of recovery, with Q3 2025 revenue growth and improved profitability driven by strong Towable RV demand and inventory management.
- The RV market is rebounding, supported by rising domestic travel, lower oil prices, and generational interest, especially among Millennials and Gen Z.
- THO's liquidity is robust, with increased cash, positive free cash flow, and reduced borrowings, ensuring financial sustainability and flexibility.
- At current valuations, THO offers a reasonable entry point with decent upside potential; I am upgrading my rating from hold to buy.
