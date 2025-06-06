Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bipul Sinha - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Kiran Kumar Choudary - Chief Financial Officer

Melissa A. Franchi - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew James Nowinski - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Eric Michael Heath - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Gregg Steven Moskowitz - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Joel P. Fishbein - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

John Stephen DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jonathan Blake Ruykhaver - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Keith Frances Bachman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Paramveer Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Todd Adair Coupland - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rubrik First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on June 5, 2025.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Melissa Franchi, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Melissa A. Franchi

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Rubrik's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Rubrik; and Kiran Choudhary, Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release was issued today after the market closed and may be downloaded from the Investor Relations page at www.ir.rubrik.com. Also on this page, you'll be able to find a slide deck with financial highlights that, along with our earnings release includes a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.