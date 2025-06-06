ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

ServiceTitan, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to ServiceTitan's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Jason Rechel, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Rechel

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to ServiceTitan's Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. With me are Service Titan's Co-Founder and CEO, Ara Mahdessian; Co-Founder and President, Vahe Kuzoyan; and CFO, Dave Sherry. During today's call, we will review our fiscal first quarter 2026 results. We will also discuss our guidance for fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2026.

Before we get started, we want to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement included in today's press release and emphasize