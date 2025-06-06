ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Q1: 2025-06-05 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.06
 | Revenue of $215.69M beats by $7.00M

ServiceTitan, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ara Mahdessian - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board & CEO
Dave Sherry - Chief Financial Officer
Jason Rechel - Corporate Participant
Vahe Kuzoyan - Co-Founder, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Michael Sherman - TD Cowen, Research Division
Brent Alan Bracelin - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
David E. Hynes - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division
Dylan Tyler Becker - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Egor Tolmachev - Freedom Broker, Research Division
Jason Vincent Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Jeffrey Parker Lane - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Joshua Phillip Baer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Terrell Frederick Tillman - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Yun Suk Kim - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to ServiceTitan's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Jason Rechel, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Rechel

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to ServiceTitan's Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. With me are Service Titan's Co-Founder and CEO, Ara Mahdessian; Co-Founder and President, Vahe Kuzoyan; and CFO, Dave Sherry. During today's call, we will review our fiscal first quarter 2026 results. We will also discuss our guidance for fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2026.

Before we get started, we want to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement included in today's press release and emphasize

