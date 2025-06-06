GFLW: 2025 Gains, AUM Growth, Factor Mix Make This ETF A Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Vasily Zyryanov
2.13K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • GFLW is a passively managed vehicle leveraging an FCF-focused strategy at the intersection of growth and quality.
  • In January, I assigned a Hold rating to GFLW as it had just a few weeks in the books, plus its performance was not encouraging.
  • However, I upgrade it to Buy owing to its outperformance, impressive AUM growth, and quality-heavy factor mix that has advantages over those of IVV and IWF.
  • The main risk is its potential hypersensitivity to stressful events, resulting from its significant growth factor exposure and high beta.

A green traffic light on the street at dawn

Adam Webb/iStock via Getty Images

Continuing coverage of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW), a passively managed fund with a strategy at the intersection of quality and growth, today I would like to upgrade this vehicle to

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov
2.13K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GFLW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GFLW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GFLW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News