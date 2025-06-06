Though the stock market has continued to glide upward and recoup the losses since Trump’s tariffs were announced, I continue to believe that dispersion will increase - particularly, that the large-cap stocks that have dominated the market over the
GoodRx: Stabilizing Revenue Amid Healthy Profit Gains
Summary
- I'm reiterating my Buy rating on GoodRx, as its valuation is compelling and the business is showing signs of stabilization under new leadership.
- GoodRx's recurring revenue base, expanding pharma partnerships, and robust EBITDA margins support the investment thesis for a rebound.
- Despite risks like Rite Aid's bankruptcy and flat consumer growth, GoodRx's direct pharma channel is growing double digits and offsetting headwinds.
- At just 6x FY25 adjusted EBITDA, I believe GoodRx's risks are already priced in, making it an attractive small-cap value play as well as a potential acquisition target.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.