SS&C Technologies Delivers On Execution - But Can It Deliver On Valuation?

Hong Chew Eu
1.18K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • SS&C has delivered industry-leading EBIT margins and strong return on growth, but this has been heavily reliant on acquisitions, not organic growth.
  • The company’s high reinvestment rate and stretched financial position raise concerns about sustainability and long-term value creation.
  • Despite a calculated 20% margin of safety, my valuation is based on optimistic assumptions that may not materialize given current financial realities.
  • Given the unsustainable reinvestment rate, acquisition reliance, and optimistic valuation, I do not consider SS&C a long-term value investment opportunity.

Digital Finance Evolution and innovative Fintech Technology

J Studios

Investment Thesis

Over the past decade, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has evolved from a niche software vendor into a technology-enabled operations platform with industry-leading EBIT margins and the strongest EPS and ROIC growth rates

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
1.18K Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SSNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News