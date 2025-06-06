Nike: Moderate Upside Driven By Innovation And Pricing Power

Jun. 06, 2025 4:22 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE) StockNKE
Josh Lukimin
4 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • I rate Nike a Buy, with a DCF-based target price of $63.32, reflecting a moderate 2.8% upside over five years.
  • Nike’s strong brand, innovation pipeline, and pricing power support mid-single-digit revenue growth and margin expansion through FY2029.
  • My valuation model assumes conservative post-2025 growth, factoring in recent guidance misses and risks from tariffs and competition, but sees resilient demand.
  • Nike’s global scale, DTC strategy, and product innovation position it as a high-quality, lower-risk equity with solid long-term value creation potential.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Josh Lukimin as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

This article was written by

Josh Lukimin
4 Followers
I am an investor focused on long-term growth in the tech sector. I specialize in identifying and holding high-potential tech stocks to capitalize on industry trends. My approach combines a deep understanding of market dynamics with a forward-looking perspective to build wealth through long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News