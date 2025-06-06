When I first started covering Credo (CRDO) early this year, I was amazed by the company’s growth potential. With the stock now up 60% since that article, I feel like investors are
Credo: Wiring The AI Infrastructure Of Hyperscalers Leads To Rapid Growth
Summary
- Credo's Q4 2025 revenue grew by 179.7% year-over-year and 25.9% quarter-over-quarter. Full-year revenue rose 126% to $436.8 million, highlighting rapid momentum.
- With cutting-edge products like the new Lark DSP and the new PILOT diagnostics platform, Credo is well-positioned to meet the rising demands of AI data centers and hyperscalers.
- Customer concentration risk is decreasing, with Amazon’s share of revenue dropping from 86% to 61%, indicating broader market adoption.
- Gross margins reached 67.2% in Q4. With $431.3 million in cash and no long-term debt, Credo's growth is sustainable and not reliant on debt.
