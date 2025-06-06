Shares of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) have had a bumpy year, even as they are basically trading where they were 12 months ago. Shares have been weighed down by a marijuana supply business that had significant excess capacity, a need
Scotts Miracle-Gro: Improving Fundamentals Justify The Rally
Summary
- Scotts Miracle-Gro's reaffirmed guidance and strong consumer demand signal a durable turnaround, with revenue growth likely to inflect higher next fiscal year.
- Margin improvement and reduced share-based compensation have boosted free cash flow, supporting a higher fair value estimate of $67-70 per share.
- Deleveraging remains a priority, with debt reduction on track but buybacks unlikely before 2028; progress here underpins long-term shareholder value.
- Given recent gains and ongoing volatility, I recommend holding SMG shares and buying on dips as the turnaround continues to gain traction.
