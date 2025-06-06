As expected, German industry reversed some of the frontloading gains from the first quarter, dropping by 1.4% month-on-month in April after a 2.3% increase in March. On the year, industrial production was down by almost 2%. At the same
German April Macro Data Disappoints
Summary
- German industry dropped by 1.4% month-on-month in April after a 2.3% increase in March. On the year, industrial production was down by almost 2%.
- At the same time, exports also disappointed, dropping by 1.7% MoM in April.
- The latest industrial production data reflects the feared reversal of the frontloading effect of the first quarter and suggests that the structural weakness in industry is not over yet.
