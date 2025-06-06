German April Macro Data Disappoints

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
  • German industry dropped by 1.4% month-on-month in April after a 2.3% increase in March. On the year, industrial production was down by almost 2%.
  • At the same time, exports also disappointed, dropping by 1.7% MoM in April.
  • The latest industrial production data reflects the feared reversal of the frontloading effect of the first quarter and suggests that the structural weakness in industry is not over yet.

The flags of the european union and germany waving in the wind in front of the reichstag in berlin

JARAMA/iStock via Getty Images

By Carsten Brzeski

As expected, German industry reversed some of the frontloading gains from the first quarter, dropping by 1.4% month-on-month in April after a 2.3% increase in March. On the year, industrial production was down by almost 2%. At the same

