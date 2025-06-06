Planet Labs' (NYSE:PL) share price has moved around quite a bit of late with earnings, and while it got appealingly low-priced when it dropped on Q4 earnings, I maintained my hold rating in March because the miss
Encouraging Q1 From Planet Labs Marks First Positive Operating Cash Flow
Summary
- Planet Labs delivered a strong Q1, beating on both EPS and revenue, and achieved positive operating cash flow for the first time.
- Growth is driven by defense and intelligence contracts, with new deals in civil government and promising AI partnerships with Google and Anthropic.
- Despite a positive quarter, higher Q2 CapEx and margin variability mean that break-even profitability is still neither consistent nor guaranteed.
- I'm upgrading PL to a buy, but only at the right price and for long-term investors willing to tolerate volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.