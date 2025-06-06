Deciding what to do is often based on something simple, and adding more information just clouds the picture. We believe we're at one of those moments now. We hope the editors will agree and keep the simplicity of this article intact. You'll know I
This Should Be An Easy Two Wave Advance
Summary
- It's time to wait and watch the market, not a time buy or sell—patience is key right now.
- We're expecting this advance to occur in two waves, as suggested by Elliott Wave theory. Right now, the advance has occurred in just one wave.
- While Fed policy or tariffs can distort or accentuate each wave, they shouldn't alter the creation of two distinct waves. Just change their shape and size.
- Once the two waves are complete, we'll reassess. But for now, simplicity and patience are the guiding principles.
