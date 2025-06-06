Debt-Stressed Consumers Retrenching

Jun. 06, 2025 8:00 AM ET, , ,
Danielle Park, CFA
6.18K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Since June 2024, interest rates have trended down from a two-decade high, yet remain above the historically low levels seen during the pandemic.
  • Approximately 1.2 million Canadian mortgages will renew in 2025, a vast majority (85%) of which were secured when the Bank of Canada’s key lending rate was at or below 1% compared with 2.75% today.
  • A recent Royal LePage survey reveals that 57% of Canadian homeowners with mortgages set to renew in 2025 anticipate an increase in their monthly payments.
  • While the Bank of Canada is concerned about the inflationary impacts, declining demand from retrenching consumers is a reliable disinflationary force.

Debt. The word Debt in the background of the US dollar. Financial Burden, Loan, and Credit Concept. Stress from Financial Obligations

Since June 2024, interest rates have trended down from a two-decade high, yet remain above the historically low levels seen during the pandemic.

Approximately 1.2 million Canadian mortgages will renew in 2025, a vast majority (85%) of which were secured when the Bank

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
6.18K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News