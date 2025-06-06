FGM: In Good Nick This Year, But Not A Compelling Buy Now

The Alpha Sieve
4.45K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • FGM, an inconspicuous ETF that uses an enhanced methodology to cover 40 German stocks, is trouncing other developed market stocks and global stocks this year.
  • FGM is far from perfect, and this can be gleaned from its comparison with the largest German ETF—EWG.
  • FGM's industrial portfolio, which accounts for 37% of the holdings, is staring at convalescing conditions.
  • Trade uncertainties make an investment in FGM now a tricky bet, particularly as the price action looks overextended to the upside.

Elections in Germany. A sample ballot paper for the election to the Bundestag in the slit of a ballot box in the form of the German map with the German flag. 3d render, gray background, copy space

Enjoying Its Moment In The Sun

Given its low AUM (Assets Under Management) of only around $25m (built up over 13 years), the First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) certainly has the makings of a rather inconspicuous investment product. However, don’t

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.45K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FGM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FGM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FGM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News