Buy 7 Ideal 'Safer' May Dividends, Out Of 40 Reader Tags

Jun. 06, 2025 9:01 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • My yield-based 'dogcatcher' strategy spotlights high-yield stocks whose dividends from $1,000 invested exceed their share price, favoring underdogs for income growth.
  • Analyst targets project average net gains of 41.9% for the top ten May 2025 ReFa/Ro Dogs, with Oxford Lane Capital leading at 83.4% upside potential.
  • All ten top ReFa/Ro Dogs currently meet my 'ideal' criteria, but caution is warranted as several have negative free cash flow margins, signaling cash-poor status.
  • For safety, I highlight seven 'safer' ReFa/Ro Dogs with positive free cash flow yields and urge investors to use this list as a research starting point, not a recommendation.
  • Prior to May 31, 2025, my readers mentioned 40 equities in their comments about my articles. Some bad-news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites. Thus, readers spoke up about their ReFa/Ro.
Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author has been fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.21K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

